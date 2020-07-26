Nicondra: Rainy weather holds on for a few days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More rain around as we head into the work week. We will need the umbrella for a few more days as plenty of moisture and instability keep showers and a few thunderstorms around. Monday and Tuesday will be on the wetter side once again with more typical summer rain chances starting Wednesday. That means we would see coverage of about 40 percent as opposed to the 70 to 80 percent coverage we’ve had the last several days. A little more sunshine will break through, but some locations could still see a big down pour. Temperature wise those that don’t get the rain will see highs bounce back into the low 90s.