Re-opening Brigsten’s possible only by re-imagining restaurant concept

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -It’s been four months since turning on a burner in the Brigsten’s kitchen, but chef Frank Brigsten is ready to get back to it.
“This is my happy place. Of course, I have fears I’m very nervous, I was really hoping after four months of shut down that we as a country would be in better shape,” Brigsten said.
In March, Brigsten made the quick decision to shut down, fearing he couldn’t keep his staff or customers safe, but with plans to re-open, he says he knew they’d have to do something different.
“This kitchen as you can see is an old house kitchen, and normally we have eight people here during service with a lot of back-and-forth. We’re trying to eliminate that by designing at the menu a certain way and getting certain responsibilities to each station in the kitchen so they don’t have to move a lot,” Brigsten said.
“I think a lot of businesses are realizing the types of precautions that have to go in place for COVID are going to be in place for a while,” said Nola Sneezeguard’s Peter Seltzer.
With help from Nola Sneezeguards, Brigsten plans to keep his kitchen staff separate and will take only call-in, to-go orders from customers.
“What we’re doing is providing the CDC recommended protection for businesses that are trying to re-open, and because I love New Orleans and want the city to reopen being able to provide these services makes me feel great,” said Seltzer.
“It’s my job to give my people their jobs back to give them their lives back and they all want to be here,” Brigsten said.
Despite fears of his own in reopening, Brigsten says he had no choice, most of his employees will stop receiving unemployment benefits soon. They’ve created a new staff-inspired menu, and plan to pay the front of the house staff an hourly wage.
“With increase their salary greatly so they have a decent living wage and hopefully some gratuities to go along with it… I’m not throwing in the towel but I want to do the job as safely as possible that’s the number one concern for our guests and our staff,” Brigsten said.
Brigsten says the virus has given him no choice but to reimagine his restaurant.
“We are losing a lot of restaurants and it’s because of the very nature of what we do bring people together in a small tiny room to have a share intimate experience and that is one of the most unsafe things you can do right now,” Brigsten said.
Brigsten's will reopen Thursday with only call-in, pick-up orders.
They’ll only be fulfilling a limited number of orders each day, so make sure you place an order early.
