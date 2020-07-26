Heavy rain Sunday; street flooding possible

I wish I could say the new week will bring brighter, sunnier days but it won’t. Rain chances will continue in that 60-70% range for the first half of the week before maybe, just maybe, we see a pattern flip by week’s end. There are signs that rain chances may finally drop off come Thursday into Friday leading to more sun and more heat. We go from highs in the 80s for the first half of the week to highs returning to the more typical July standards of the middle 90s.