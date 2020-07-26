Heavy rain Sunday; street flooding possible

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Even as Hanna departs the Gulf, our pattern is stuck in this wet regime meaning daily rain coverage will remain high even into the new week.
First up is your Sunday and I’m not seeing much difference from the past few days. We will be dodging passing downpours through the day with a few dry hours in between. Even when you get a dry hour or two, clouds will make for a gloomy look out there. Rain coverage remains at 70% today. Some of the downpours can bring a quick 1-2″ of rain leading to minor street flooding so be on the lookout for that.
I wish I could say the new week will bring brighter, sunnier days but it won’t. Rain chances will continue in that 60-70% range for the first half of the week before maybe, just maybe, we see a pattern flip by week’s end. There are signs that rain chances may finally drop off come Thursday into Friday leading to more sun and more heat. We go from highs in the 80s for the first half of the week to highs returning to the more typical July standards of the middle 90s.
Looking out over the tropics Hanna has exited stage left and Gonzalo has dissipated, so it’s a bit more on the quiet side. Quiet for 2020 is a different type of quiet as we are already seeing a high chance of development from a new wave moving towards the Caribbean. This will likely be our next named storm which is Isaias. Since we are days away from this ever reaching the Caribbean, an eventual long-term track is impossible to speculate at this range.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.