Emergency rental assistance for Orleans residents facing eviction

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Beginning Monday, July 27, the City’s Office of Community Development will begin taking applications for tenants residing in Orleans Parish who are in imminent danger of being evicted.
Funding for the program is extremely limited.
Applicants must have experienced a loss of income related to COVID-19 and are likely to become homeless within the next 30 days without financial assistance.
Potentially eligible households include the following:
- Households with children
- Households with disabled member(s)
- Households with elderly member(s) and/or household members with underlying medical conditions
Funding will be reserved for households with the greatest and most imminent need. Emergency rental assistance will be paid directly to the landlord. Landlords must agree to not evict the tenant or attempt to recapture any outstanding fees. The program will remain open until available funds are fully expended.
Interested persons should call the Office of Community Development at (504) 658-4200.
