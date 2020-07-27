Heavy rain threat continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Deep tropical moisture will keep the threat for heavy rain across the area into Tuesday. On Wednesday, the heavy rain threat will begin to lift north but there could still be downpours for parts of the day.
As high pressure and drier air builds into the area later this week, rain chances will drop and temperatures will raise. Little if any rain is expected for late week and maybe even the start of the weekend.
There may be a better chance for a few mainly late day storms by Sunday.
The tropical disturbance east of the Islands could become a depression in the next day or so. It’s very far away and it’s too soon to know if it will ever be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
