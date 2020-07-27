Inmate dies at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) -An inmate at the Jefferson Parish Correctional died Sunday night, according to a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Around 10:30 p.m., deputies found the 48-year-old inmate unresponsive inside a solitary holding cell in the Intake Booking area.
The decedent was treated, but pronounced dead on the scene.
The JPSO says there are no indications of attempts at self-harm and no evidence of external forces causing injury.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and nature of death.
The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
