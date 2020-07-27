Man dead after overnight shooting in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) -The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Thibodaux Sunday night.
Around 11:45 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Carol Street in Thibodaux.
Upon arrival, officers found a male victim in his 30s sitting in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no suspect in custody at this time.
The investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433
