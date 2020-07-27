Man and woman injured in Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting in the Ninth Ward Monday night.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of France Street and North Villere Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
