NOPD: One man injured in Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that has left one man injured.
Police were called to a local hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound. Through their investigation NOPD learned that the shooting occurred near the intersection of St. Anthony Street and North Johnson Street.
NOPD is working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
