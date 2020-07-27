Heavy rain Monday; street flooding possible in some areas

The rainy pattern continues to kick off the week. All of the area will see rain today and Tuesday. At times, the rain could be heavy and lead to localized flooding. The good news? High temperatures will remain below-average in the mid 80s.
Wednesday will still feature some rain, but it will serve as a transition into the drier finish to the week. Rain chances will be 20% or less Thursday-Saturday. Sunday could feature a few spotty storms once again. With less rain, highs will climb back into the low 90s.
Hanna moved inland over the weekend as Gonzales fizzled near the southern Windward islands. Next up on the list is Isaias which may form this week from a tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic.
