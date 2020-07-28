Bruce: Another On/Off Wet Day -Tropics Coming Alive Again

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Today is the final day of extreme downpours and high rain chances. Tomorrow will transition into more widely scatted showers and storms, followed by a much drier trend to round out the week. Wednesday will be our transition day when the heavy rain threat will begin to lift north, but there could still be some downpours for parts of the day.
As high pressure and drier air builds in later this week, rain chances will drop and temperatures will rise. Little, if any, rain is expected Thursday through Saturday.
That will allow high temperatures to reach the low to mid 90s which is near average this time of year.
The tropics continue to come alive as we see a potential tropical depression forming just west of the Windward Islands.
It is moving rapidly and shows some signs of strengthening as it moves westward.
As of now it is battling dry air and Saharan dust, but will be in a better environment for development by late week. If it is named it will be the 9th storm of the season named Isaias. Most models show the tropical system moving west or just north of due west through the weekend.
If it were to threaten the Gulf, it is still at least 6-8 days away. Now is the time to keep up on the tropical weather, and have a plan in the event we ever have to evacuate this hurricane season.
A new advisory will come out at 1 p.m. followed by a new track and location at 4 p.m.
