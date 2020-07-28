Flash flood watch in effect as heavy rain threat continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the FOX 8 Viewing Area through 7 p.m.
Deep tropical moisture will keep the threat for heavy rain across the area today. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s as a result.
Wednesday will be our transition day when the heavy rain threat will begin to lift north, but there could still be some downpours for parts of the day.
As high pressure and drier air builds in later this week, rain chances will drop and temperatures will rise. Little, if any, rain is expected Thursday through Saturday.
That will allow high temperatures to reach the low to mid 90s which is near average this time of year.
The tropical disturbance east of the Islands could become a depression or storm soon. It’s very far away, and it’s too soon to know if it will ever be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
