Former LSU WR Justin Jefferson among NFL players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is one of several NFL players placed on the new reserve/COVID-19 list.
The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder from St. Rose, La., was the No. 22 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jefferson being placed on the list does NOT mean he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Three other Vikings players are on the list.
Former LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson has been placed on the list by the Dolphins. Two of his teammates are also on the list.
Bryan DeArdo reported for CBSSports.com that the list includes players who either tested positive for the virus or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
DeArdo added teams are required to immediately place a player on the list if he falls into either of those two categories. Teams are NOT, however, allowed to comment or disclose whether a player is positive for COVID-19 or in quarantine, per the NFL-NFLPA policy.
The Jaguars, Bucs, Browns, Cowboys, Ravens, Bengals, and Chiefs have also placed at least one player on the new list.
