Seventh Ward double shooting leaves one dead, one injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Seventh Ward that has left one person dead and another person injured.
NOPD was contacted by a local hospital after two people arrived by private conveyance suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim is listed in stable conditon.
Officers later learned through their investigation that the shooting occurred near the intersection of North Tonti Street and A.P. Tureaud Avenue.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
