Plaquemines Parish offers three options for returning students

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Plaquemines Parish School Board will be offering three option for students returning for the 2020-2021 school year.
Based on the Louisiana Department of Education’s Strong Start: 2020 School Reopening Guidelines and Resources, students will be able to choose if they will return to traditional classroom education with new regulations in place for students, teachers and staff, a hybrid schedule that would allow students to split their time between the classroom and home or a full virtual education.
It will be up to individual schools to decide what the procedures will be and what the school will need for the upcoming school year.
Students attending classes on campus will be required to wear masks if they are in grades three and up. They will also have their temperatures taken when they arrive at school. If a student has a temperature of 100 of more, they will be sent back home.
The parish school board says while they plan to begin the school year with these regulations and classroom arrangements in place, they are subject to change based on what phase the state is in with the COVID-19 virus.
