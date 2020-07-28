Police: Man told to wear mask shoots at employees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Authorities in Louisiana said an enraged man shot at convenience store employees after they told him to put on a mask. New Orleans police said the shooting happened Sunday night at Brother’s Mart. Police said the employees asked the man to put on a mask when he entered the store.
The man stormed out of the store and returned with a gun, firing multiple rounds at the employees.
No injuries were reported. The man later fled in a black Buick sedan. Police said they were looking for the man and have asked anyone with information to contact detectives.
