School districts prepare for thousands of students to soon return to school; some virtually and others in person

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As students and teachers plan to start the school year learning virtually in New Orleans, there’s a lot happening to prepare.
“Teachers have been coming back to campus and preparing to support students. There’s multiple examples of providing professional development, collaborating and thinking how they can work through socially distancing,” says Dina Hasiotis.
School employees will report to school buildings, but students will be learning from at-home. The Orleans Parish school district created a guide for schools to follow, answering questions on just about anything including what to do if someone at the school contracts COVID-19.
“We have specific protocols for our schools to follow in those incidences that have been vetted by our medical advisors,” says Hasiotis.
Technology and connectivity is needed for every student to virtually learn, and school leaders say they’re working to make sure that’s provided.
“In the past week, thousands of hot spots have been purchased by our schools, so that gap is shrinking, and I think we’ll have better data over the next few weeks,” says Hasiotis.
As New Orleans schools prepare for a virtual start, St. Tammany Parish students will return to school buildings.
St. Tammany Parish decided to to delay the start of the school year until after Labor Day. Students will start on September 8th, with what’s being called a ‘soft start’ where only one fourth of students will attend school each day for a week.
“We’re doing that so that we can bring our kids in in small groups so that we can see how we are going to be effected by transportation, how we are going to do our food service, practice routine and procedures with the kids because all of this is new with the face masks, and as soon as you walk in the door, you’ll get hand sanitizer, washing your hands every two hours,” says St. Tammany interim superintendent Pete Jabbia.
The first full day of school will be September 18th. To make up the days, the St. Tammany school calendar will change and some previously scheduled time off will now turn into school days.
St. Tammany’s interim superintendent, Pete Jabbia, says the school district is still working out the details about transportation and school meals.
“We’re going to work with each principal to get that work out, and see how it will accomplished at each school,” says Jabbia.
Jabbia says school employees, along with students in 3rd grade and up will be required to wear masks.
