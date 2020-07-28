Senate Republicans announce $1 trillion relief package HEALS Act; here’s what may be in the bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Senate has announced its plans for another coronavirus relief bill.
The Republican-led Senate calls its $1 trillion bill the Health Economic Assistance Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act. This comes several weeks after the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed its $3 trillion relief plan called the HEROES Act.
For weeks, the HEROES Act has been the only official plan for more help during this pandemic. However, after Monday, the federal funding conversations continue.
So what are Republicans saying will come out of the HEALS Act?
Senate-leader Mitch McConnell says the priorities for the bill cover healthcare, work, and schools.
The HEALS Act proposes another round of direct checks to households following the guidelines of the CARES Act. This means individuals with an income of $75,000 or less and families with an income of $150,000 or less will receive a $1,200 stimulus check.
McConnell outlines other points in the bill, including $100 billion to help schools reopen and a sequel to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
The HEALS Act also lays out a cut in federal unemployment benefits. In this bill, unemployment benefits cap at $200 a week, compared to the CARES Act’s $600 a week, which expires July 30.
Now that both the Senate and House have proposed plans, they must discuss how to seal the deal with a final plan. This could take several days to resolve, but ideally, this will be done before Senate takes another recess Aug. 7.
