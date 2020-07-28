Storm chances decrease late week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Storm coverage will be less on Wednesday but there could still be some areas of heavy downpours.
Rain will be almost non-existent on Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds in over the Gulf of Mexico. Instead it will be mostly hot with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. The heat index will be a round 105 degrees. Only a stray storm will be possible.
Afternoon storm chances will increase some over the weekend and that will continue into next week. Storm coverage will be more typical of summer with hit and miss activity.
This July is now the wettest on record with almost 15 inches of rain at the airport.
Disturbance #9 is forecast to become Isaias this week. At this time it is not a threat to Southeast Louisiana but it will continue to be watched.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.