Students at St. Tammany Public Schools will now begin classes after Labor Day

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish Public Schools will now begin the 2020-21 school year after Labor Day with “Safe Start Days” set for Sept. 8-11, following a School Board recommendation to delay school reopening.
The first full day of school with all students is Monday, Sept. 14.
The determination if students start school in-person, hybrid, or distance learning will be determined by the phase the state of Louisiana is in when school starts in September.
More details are available at http://stpsb.org/coronavirus/2020-2021/planning.html
