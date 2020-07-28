TIPS: Back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic

In Person Shopping : Retailers are taking extra precautions as they reopen to customers. as they try to recover from the financial hit of the lockdown earlier this year while following local health department guidelines. When it comes to trying on the latest fall fashions or the right fit for school uniforms, parents may want to contact the retailer ahead of time to check on the dressing room procedures or if the dressing rooms are open. You may want to follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting your items when you get home.