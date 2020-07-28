Tyrann Mathieu speaks to at-risk youth in bi-weekly series to curb violence in La. youth

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Source: Patrick Semansky)
By Mykal Vincent | July 28, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT - Updated July 28 at 9:30 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tyrann Mathieu is giving back to his home state yet again.

The former LSU standout and current Kansas City Chiefs safety is teaming up with TRUCE, a Baton Rouge-based non-profit, to launch a bi-weekly speaking series called The Shift. The series is aimed at helping at-risk youth towards a positive and productive lifestyle.

The Honey Badger holds the Zoom-based events with children from New Orleans and Baton Rouge. He says he’s already had meaningful connections and deep conversations with participants.

TRUCE was established in October 2017 to reduce violence in the capital city.

“We are so excited to partner with @mathieu_era. The Shift is absolutely amazing! Thank you so much for taking time out of your schedule to pour into the lives of our youth. Your POSITIVE energy and POSITIVE affirmations you give each series is PRICELESS! If you haven’t joined The Shift yet, you are missing out! The BEST is yet to come.”

The Shift is Mathieu’s second effort to give back to Louisiana this offseason. He partnered with Bleacher Report to pay rent for four New Orleans families last month.

