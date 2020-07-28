WATCH LIVE 11 a.m. Mayor Cantrell’s office updates COVID-19 compliance

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s Office will speak to the media Tuesday to update several topics including COVID-19 compliance and the increase in positive cases.
The City of New Orleans shuts down Willie’s Chicken Shack following a weekend of numerous complaints.
“There was a lot of attention there, and of course my task force was on the ground, and as a result of that, those locations are closed and will remain closed throughout the pandemic,” Cantrell said.
An update on the removal of two victims from the Hard Rock collapse site is also expected.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.