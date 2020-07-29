Bruce: 1 More Day With Rain-Then We Finally Dry Out

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Today will be the last for for a while of sport heavy downpours. Tomorrow into Saturday we will see drier skies as high pressure dries things out with less than a 20% of rain. As we see more sun that means hotter temperatures. Highs will top out in the 92-94 range with feels like temps averaging 100+. Overall storm coverage will be less today, but there could still be some areas of heavy downpours. High temperatures will top out near 90 degrees.