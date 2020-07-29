Comedian Andy Dick looking to cooperate in prosecution of attacker; DA responds

“After reading Mr. Dick’s newly published remarks, our office has renewed efforts to discuss his willingness to cooperate with the prosecution and testify if necessary. He had not responded to our earlier efforts, nor have we been immediately successful making contact today. But any time a victim of a violent crime communicates to us that they are ready and willing to participate in what is deemed to be a viable criminal case, we remain ready and willing to institute charges and prosecute the responsible offender.”