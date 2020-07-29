Federal surge testing site opens in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As the state of Louisiana tries to get a handle on the COVID-19 increases, a new drive-thru surge testing site will open in New Orleans.
It's the first day for the surge testing at UNO, and unlike other testing sites, that one has no cap on the number of tests that can be administered.
That’s because the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has allotted resources to the New Orleans region to fuel the surge testing sites.
Anyone who is over the age of 5 is eligible to get a test and you don’t need to have symptoms.
It will be a self-administered test using a non-invasive nasal swab and results can be expected within five days.
Governor Edwards says while they watch case numbers potentially reach a plateau, they’re waiting on increasing any restrictions to see how recent roll-backs on bars and gatherings will affect the numbers in the coming weeks.
Edwards says that’s why it’s so important to increase testing in the community to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
Testing will begin at 8 a.m. and last thru 6 p.m. this week.
You can pre-register for an express test at doineedacovid19test.com
