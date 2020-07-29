FOX 8 Makin’ Groceries food distribution underway in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -FOX 8 is proud to partner with three non-profit groups to help feed those in need.
This morning at the Goodwill at Tulane Avenue and S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, volunteers will provide food to hundreds of families in need.
Second Harvest Food Bank, The Broadmoor Improvement Association and “The Caleb and Calder Sloan Awesome Foundation teamed up with FOX 8 to assist more than 700 families who may be experiencing a greater need in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The food is being distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.