JPSO searching for suspects in string of thefts and damage to Metairie businesses

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects believed to be connected to a string of thefts and property damage to several Metairie businesses.
JPSO says over the past three nights, four businesses were targeted. One incident occurred in the 4500 block of Veterans Boulevard, two happened in the 3500 block of North Hullen Street and the fourth happened in the 2500 block of Metairie Road.
In an incident captured on surveillance video, the suspect arrived to the scene in a gray Volkswagen Passat and used a cordless saw to damage the property before fleeing.
In another incident, the suspect was captured on surveillance camera in the area driving a silver pickup truck.
Investigators believe that there may be one other suspect involved in at least one of the thefts. There are no images of the second suspect available.
If anyone has information about the incidents, they are asked to contact the JPSO’s Burglary/Theft Section at (504) 364-5300.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.