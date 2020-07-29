NOPD: One dead, two injured after shooting in St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two injured at the intersection of St. Roch Avenue and North Tonti Street.
The incident occurred at around 5:36 p.m. after NOPD received a report of three people shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two men near the intersection of St. Roch Avenue and Peace Court with gunshot wounds. They were then taken to the hospital via EMS.
The third victim, who was later pronounced dead, was found near the 2500 block of North Rocheblave.
This is an ongoing investigation and the identity of the man who was fatally shot has not been released.
Updates will be provided here.
Homicide Detective Bruce Bruggeman is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information on this incident. Citizens can also call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP to report information.
