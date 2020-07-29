NOPD: Police ask for help seeking persons of interest in fatal stabbing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in finding two persons of interest for a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of South Dupre Street on June 6.
30-year-old William Ramirez and 31-year-old Holly Michelle Ziegel were both involved in the fight outside of a restaurant, which left one person fatally stabbed.
The two are not wanted for arrest at the moment. They are wanted for questioning on the altercation.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the location of the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Stephanie Gray at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
