Rain chances lower for the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Not much in the way of rain for Thursday and Friday. After a record wet July the dry break is welcome. Temperatures will respond and reach the middle 90s in the afternoon with the heat index reaching 105 at times.
A few more afternoon storms are possible by the weekend and early next week. It will stay typically hot for early August with highs in the lower 90s.
The developing tropical storm over the Caribbean is expected to remain east of our area at this time.
