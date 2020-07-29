REPORT: Majority of SEC ADs approve idea of conference-only, 10-game schedule

REPORT: Majority of SEC ADs approve idea of conference-only, 10-game schedule
LSU vs Auburn on Oct. 26, 2019 (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | July 29, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 5:32 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC is moving closer to an agreement on a conference-only schedule of 10 games, Sports Illustrated reported it has been told by multiple sources.

According to the report by Ross Dellenger, a virtual meeting was held Wednesday, July 29, and a majority of athletic directors approved the idea of an SEC-only, 10-game schedule.

The report added the schedule must now be ratified by league presidents, who are expected to have a virtual meeting Thursday to seriously discuss the matter.

RELATED STORIES:

Dellenger said it is unclear if the presidents will vote Thursday or delay a decision until next week.

He added the NCAA Board of Governors is scheduled to meet Tuesday and could postpone or cancel fall championships.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.