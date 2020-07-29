Scott Bairnsfather takes over as Jesuit interim head football coach

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State championship head coach Mark Songy retired this summer, and now Scott Bairnsfather will fill his role on an interim basis.
“Before I just dealt with the offensive guys. Coach Songy dealt with all the logistics, running the team and providing for the program. Now I have to do all that, as well as run the offense. I have a lot of help. Gino Giambelluca has been here a long time. He’s going to help me with the offense. We have the same coaching staff, so there hasn’t been any turnover in the coaching staff,” said Jesuit coach Scott Bairnsfather.
Bairnsfather’s job got exponentially tougher with the lack of work the last four months.
“It’s going slow. We didn’t have spring training, can’t practice. So we got position battles all over the field on both sides of the ball that haven’t been fought yet,” said Bairnsfather.
For the fourth year in a row Jesuit will have a new starter at quarterback. This year the competition is between senior Luke LaForge, and junior Jack Larriviere.
“Well I played quarterback in 8th and 9th grade, and I moved to receiver my 10th and 11th grade year. So I had a few years of experience at quarterback. Hopefully I can get back in the groove of it before the season starts,” said senior Luke LaForge.
“Jack has been doing great. They’re both big guys. Both can throw the rock well. It’s going to be a good battle for them,” said senior WR Luke Besh.
“We feel really good about both quarterbacks. That’s the good news. We have one of the best receivers in the league at receiver in Luke LaForge, who’s also a quarterback. Then the up coming sophomore who will now be a junior Jack Larriviere. One of them will be the quarterback, if not both. I feel both can do the job pretty well,” said Bairnsfather.
