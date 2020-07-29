Shelby: Sun & Storms Wednesday

Overall storm coverage will be less today, but there could still be some areas of heavy downpours. High temperatures will top out near 90 degrees.
Very little, if any, rain is expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds in over the Gulf of Mexico. Instead, it will turn hot and humid with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be around 105 degrees.
This July is now the wettest on record with almost 15 inches of rain at the airport.
Disturbance #9 is forecast to become Isaias this week. At this time, it is not a threat to Southeast Louisiana, but we will continue to monitor it’s development closely!
