Bruce: Another Hot Dry Day On Tap-Plus A Look At The Tropics

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The dry out we have been looking for is here for a couple of days. With more sun and less rain that means we will get hot! Highs in the 93-95° range. Feels like 100-105°.
Make sure you take those heat precautions over the next few days.
All eyes will be on Isaias as we head into the weekend with the storm expected to move through the Bahamas and be near South Florida. A weak front will be dropping south into our area for the weekend which will act to turn this tropical system away but also bring a few spotty storms back into the forecast. This will lead us into a more typical mixture of sun and storms from Sunday on into next week.
