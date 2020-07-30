FOX 8 DEFENDERS: Appliances strewn across lawn frustrate neighbors who say homeowner was previously cited

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some New Orleans East residents say a house on their street has been an eyesore for years.
"My sister was here like seven years and it was here when she was living out here," a neighbor who didn't want to be identified said.
Washers, dryers, and other appliances cover the lawn of the house in the 4700 block of Viola Street.
"It looks tacky. I mean, there is no other way to put it. It looks tacky, it's just sitting there," another neighbor said.
Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen said neighbors reached out to her about the eyesore on Monday.
"The person who provided me the picture also provided me the name of the owner of the property, and which I've already had a conversation with him already, and so he has made a commitment that he will be removing all those items by friday," Nguyen said.
However, some residents doubt the property will be cleaned up by then.
"My thing is he's been cited twice from my understanding, cause I was sitting on the porch one time and I've seen the sheriff's officer go over there, but I mean whatever they're doing seems not to be working so some type of other action needs to be taken out on him besides him being cited," she said.
FOX 8 knocked on the homeowner's door, but no one answered.
"Based on my brief conversation with him, he told me he was helping people to get it fixed, and I guess he was not able to get it fixed, and so he was going to take it to sell and scrap to sell the parts, and that was my question to him, why didn't you just take it straight there?" Nguyen asked.
FOX 8 didn't see any signs of the appliances being moved Thursday evening, but Nguyen said she texted to remind him again that morning.
“For those that are creating nuisance, they should be responsible for cleaning it up, and not the City of New Orleans, but if he doesn’t clean it up by tomorrow, I will put Code Enforcement back on, we will fine him, but ultimately, we want him to remove those items,” Nguyen said.
“There’s a lot of homeowners around here who’s been around here for years, and it brings the property value down, and it looks so dumb on the block. When everybody’s lawn is cut, it looks nice, and then you look over there and you see that,” a neighbor said.
