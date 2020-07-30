Man found shot to death inside Hammond business

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred inside of a business in Hammond Thursday morning.
Deputies were called to Z-Equipment on Highway 190 around 8:15 a.m. after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of the business. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Wayne Bourliea. He was an employee at the business.
According to TPSO’s investigation, it is believed that Bourliea was shot just before 8 a.m. and the shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived at the scene.
Investigators currently have not suspects or a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
