Man found shot to death inside Hammond business
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred inside of a business in Hammond Thursday morning. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | July 30, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 10:28 AM

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred inside of a business in Hammond Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to Z-Equipment on Highway 190 around 8:15 a.m. after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of the business. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Wayne Bourliea. He was an employee at the business.

According to TPSO’s investigation, it is believed that Bourliea was shot just before 8 a.m. and the shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived at the scene.

Investigators currently have not suspects or a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

