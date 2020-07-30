NOPD: Two arrested after pursuit near Freret Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department arrested two men connected to a crime after pursuing them in the neighborhood.
At around 5:38 p.m., officers followed a car that they believed could be connected to criminal activity, according to the report.
The initial spotting was near Sixth and LaSalle Street. The suspects sped off after officers attempted to pull over the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle then crashed into a pole at Napoleon Avenue and Magnolia Street.
One man was apprehended after the crash, but a perimeter had to be set up near the 2600 block of Jena St. to apprehend the second man.
He was later detained at 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of Jena St.
