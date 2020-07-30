Pearl River woman arrested after leaving puppy inside hot vehicle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Slidell Police Department has arrested a Pearl River woman who is accused of leaving her 6-month-old puppy inside of a hot vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the Walmart located on Natchez Dr. Wednesday afternoon for a puppy in distress. Witnesses found the puppy inside of a vehicle in the parking lot yelping, spitting up blood and lethargic. Once a witness managed to get into the vehicle, they attempted to render aid to the puppy.
When officers arrived at the scene, they took the puppy named BoeBoe to the nearest veterinary clinic where the puppy was found to have an internal body temperature of 109 degrees. The puppy was later declared brain dead and the decision was made to euthanize the puppy.
The owner, 27-year-old Brittney Robertson was arrested after she walked out of the Walmart.
Robertson told police she was inside of the store for more than an hour and left the puppy inside of the vehicle with the windows slightly cracked. She believed that cracking the windows was enough air for the puppy.
Slidell Police transported Robertson to the Slidell City Jail and later transferred her to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where she has been booked with aggravated cruelty to animals.
