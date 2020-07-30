Protesters opposing evictions block entrance to civil court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A group of protesters who are angry that the city has allowed the process of evictions to move forward tried to block people from getting into civil court today.
Members of the New Orleans Renters Rights Assembly say no one should be evicted during the pandemic.
They tried to block everyone from entering the court, even people who had business at the court that didn't have to do with eviction hearings.
The city had paused evictions but recently allowed the process to resume.
See below of the full statement released by the city:
“Today’s protests briefly disrupted access to City Hall when participants physically blocked residents and employees from accessing the building.
From the beginning of the pandemic, the Mayor has worked to address housing issues related to COVID. The city has implemented a rental assistance program, created an emergency housing program for the homeless and worked to provide legal assistance to residents facing eviction. Unfortunately, local resources are limited, and immediate federal action is required to provide support and intervention to those hit hardest by the economic impact of the COVID pandemic, including those facing housing insecurity. We will continue to work with our federal partners to stress the necessity of federal assistance that meets the needs of our citizens,” said Beau Tidwell, Communications Director, Office of Mayor Cantrell.
The city is taking applications for a rental assistance program to help those facing eviction and more resources here.
