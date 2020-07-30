Protesters opposing evictions block entrance to civil court

From the beginning of the pandemic, the Mayor has worked to address housing issues related to COVID. The city has implemented a rental assistance program, created an emergency housing program for the homeless and worked to provide legal assistance to residents facing eviction. Unfortunately, local resources are limited, and immediate federal action is required to provide support and intervention to those hit hardest by the economic impact of the COVID pandemic, including those facing housing insecurity. We will continue to work with our federal partners to stress the necessity of federal assistance that meets the needs of our citizens,” said Beau Tidwell, Communications Director, Office of Mayor Cantrell.