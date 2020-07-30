REPORT: NCAA allows players to wear messages on jerseys; passes 2 COVID-19 mitigation measures

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel will allow collegiate athletes to display certain types of messages on their uniforms, the committee announced Thursday, July 30.
Barrett Sallee reported for CBSSports.com that the players now have permission to wear social justice, commemorative or memorial statements, and other messages on their jerseys in 2020.
The loosened policy limits the areas on the jersey to two places - the front of the jersey and the nameplate on the back, according to the report. The nameplate on the back of the jersey can now be used to celebrate or memorialize people, events, or other causes but are subject to school and/or conference approval and those messages can vary from player-to-player, Sallee reported.
The report stated the front patch will be limited to 2.25 square inches and must be placed either on the sleeve or the front of the jersey and players are not required to wear them but those that do must wear the same patch. It added the patches can include names, mascots, nicknames, logos, and marks that celebrate or memorialize people, events, or other causes.
According to the report, the panel also passed two rules designed to mitigate COVID-19 infection risk.
Team areas on the sideline will be expanded to each 15-yard line instead of the 25-yard line, while two officials and only one player per team will be allowed to participate in the coin toss, Sallee reported.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.