Shelby: Less Rain, More Heat To Finish The Week

Less rain, more heat! We’ll finish out the week with only a stray storm or two. That will allow temperatures to reach the mid 90s each afternoon with the heat index reaching 105 at times.
A few more afternoon storms are possible by the weekend as a frontal boundary pushes toward our area. It will stay typically hot for early August with highs in the lower 90s. This pattern continues into next week as well.
Tropical Storm Isaias will move through the Caribbean Islands today. The Bahamas and Florida will see impacts over the weekend, and the southeast U.S. coast is watching closely. No impacts from this storm are expected for the FOX 8 viewing area.
