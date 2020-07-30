Zack: Less rain means more heat

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All it takes this time of year is a little less rain and our temperatures will soar which is what to expect as we start to round out the week.
For your Thursday highs will top out around 94 making it the hottest day over the past several. This is all in response to a dry pattern setting in at least in the short term. One or two random downpours remain possible by the afternoon hours but overall rain chances remain very low.
Same story to end the week on Friday as we stay mostly dry and plain old hot. Highs will once again soar into the middle 90s with feels like topping out around that 108 danger category. Make sure you take those heat precautions over the next few days.
All eyes will be on Isaias as we head into the weekend with the storm expected to move through the Bahamas and be near South Florida. A weak front will be dropping south into our area for the weekend which will act to turn this tropical system away but also bring a few spotty storms back into the forecast. This will lead us into a more typical mixture of sun and storms from Sunday on into next week.
