Bruce: An End to The Wettest July-Back To Weekend Pm Spotty Storms

As we head into the weekend we will see some small changes to the forecast as a weak front gets close enough to the area to pop some downpours mainly during the afternoon hours. Both Saturday and Sunday bring about a 30-40% rain coverage to go along with a mixture of sun and heat. These will be spotty pm showers and storms. The weekend will see many dry hours so keep the plans going. Just be on the lookout for a few spotty storms after lunchtime.Highs for the weekend will be in the lower 90s.