Bruce: An End to The Wettest July-Back To Weekend Pm Spotty Storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The final day of July ended dry as the rest of the month saw record rainfall of over 15″. The most ever since records started in 1946.
As we head into the weekend we will see some small changes to the forecast as a weak front gets close enough to the area to pop some downpours mainly during the afternoon hours. Both Saturday and Sunday bring about a 30-40% rain coverage to go along with a mixture of sun and heat. These will be spotty pm showers and storms. The weekend will see many dry hours so keep the plans going. Just be on the lookout for a few spotty storms after lunchtime.Highs for the weekend will be in the lower 90s.
Although the tropics are quite active to end July, we have no concerns for the Gulf of Mexico over the next week. Isaias will head up the East Coast this weekend into early next. We now have Tropical depression #10 way out in the Atlantic off of Africa. No worries with it for now
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.