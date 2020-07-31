Burrow, Bengals agree in principle to $36.1M contract, per reports

The Bengals selected Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet | July 28, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 11:28 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed in principle to a contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The agreed-upon contract is for $36.1 million, Schefter wrote on Twitter.

This contract is still dependent on a physical, which Burrow will take sometime later this week, Schefter reports.

Burrow’s deal will give him 100% of his $23.88 million signing bonus from Cincinnati within 15 days of executing his contract, says Schefter.

