Burrow, Bengals agree in principle to $36.1M contract, per reports

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed in principle to a contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The agreed-upon contract is for $36.1 million, Schefter wrote on Twitter.
This contract is still dependent on a physical, which Burrow will take sometime later this week, Schefter reports.
Burrow’s deal will give him 100% of his $23.88 million signing bonus from Cincinnati within 15 days of executing his contract, says Schefter.
Shortly after the news broke from the ESPN NFL Insider, the Bengals posted this video on Twitter:
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.