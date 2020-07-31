Drainage installation to close portion of W. Esplanade Ave. beginning August 1st

JEFFERSON, La. (WVUE) - Both eastbound lanes of W. Esplanade Avenue in Metairie will be closed at Cleary Avenue beginning Saturday, August 1st, at 7:00 a.m.
The closure is necessary for the installation of a 48″ drainage outfall pipe across W. Esplanade Ave. Work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, August 3, 2020, at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.
Motorists traveling eastbound on W. Esplanade Ave. will be asked to turn right onto Clearview Pkwy., left on Veterans Blvd., then left on Causeway Blvd. until reaching W. Esplanade Ave.
