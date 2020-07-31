JPSO investigating fatal shooting at Westwego Waffle House

WESTWEGO La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting that occurred at a Waffle House, located at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and the Westbank Expressway.
At around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, deputies were sent to the intersection of Wayne Avenue and the Westbank Expressway. Upon arrival, they found a motorcyclist with multiple gunshot wounds on Wayne Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect or motive has been identified at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call their Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
Updates will be provided here.
