3 New Orleans libraries shut down after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three New Orleans library locations are closed down after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The main library, located in downtown New Orleans, Nix Library, located in Uptown, and the Hubbell Library, located in Algiers, are closed to undergo a deep cleaning. This comes after the staff member visited the listed libraries.
Library visitors who have been to the three library locations will be also notified.
