NOPD investigating shooting near Jefferson Davis Pkwy. overpass

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Gert Town that has left one person dead.
Police say they were contacted by a local hospital after a person arrived by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound around 11:40 p.m. The victim later died from his injuries.
Through their investigation, they were able to determine that the shooting occurred near I-10 and the South Jefferson Davis Parkway overpass.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
