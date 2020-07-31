NOPD investigating shooting near Jefferson Davis Pkwy. overpass

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Gert Town that has left one person dead.
By Tiffany Baptiste | July 31, 2020 at 5:40 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 6:05 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Gert Town that has left one person dead.

Police say they were contacted by a local hospital after a person arrived by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound around 11:40 p.m. The victim later died from his injuries.

Through their investigation, they were able to determine that the shooting occurred near I-10 and the South Jefferson Davis Parkway overpass.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

