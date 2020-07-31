Pelicans drop restart opener to Jazz

ORLANDO (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans lost their restart opening game to the Utah Jazz.
With the game tied with 6.9 seconds to play, Utah center Rudy Gobert stepped to the line and made two free throws to give the Jazz a 106-104 win over the Pelicans.
Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans (28-37) with 23 points. JJ Redick added 21 and Jrue Holiday had 20. Zion Williamson chipped in 13 points in just 15 minutes on the floor.
Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz (42-23) with 23 points. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell both added 20 points. Gobert chipped in 14 points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Pels led 60-48 at halftime but the Jazz were able to rally in the second half, especially the fourth quarter, and pull out the win.
